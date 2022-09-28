North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 666 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.