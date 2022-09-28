North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 852 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

