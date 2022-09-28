North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.34% of Accuray worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.48 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

ARAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

