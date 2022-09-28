North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.