North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,206 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
