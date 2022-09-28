North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,300 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.27% of Denny’s worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. Research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Company Profile



Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

