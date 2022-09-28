North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 597 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CSX were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

CSX stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

