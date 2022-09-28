North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 7,050 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.31% of Alico worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of Alico stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $232.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

