North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $318.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.53 and a 200-day moving average of $361.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

