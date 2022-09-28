North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.17% of Value Line worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Price Performance

Value Line stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.19. Value Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

