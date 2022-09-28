NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,138,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

