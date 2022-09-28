NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 42,466 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 42,466 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

