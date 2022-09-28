Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.80 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

