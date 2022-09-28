Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.80 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.