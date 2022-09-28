Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.80%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $109,035 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

