Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $46,880.90 and approximately $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

