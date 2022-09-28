NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Critical Analysis

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leslie’s and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion 1.94 $126.63 million $0.78 18.27 NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leslie’s and NovelStem International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 3 5 0 2.63 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leslie’s currently has a consensus price target of $21.22, indicating a potential upside of 48.93%. Given Leslie’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Summary

Leslie’s beats NovelStem International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

