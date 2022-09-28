Nuco.cloud Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $457,956.33 and approximately $49,727.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010965 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
