Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Nucor by 45.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 424,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 131,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 45.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.25. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

