NuCypher (NU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.84 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. NuCypher has a market cap of $592.13 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 3,885,390,082 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is www.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

