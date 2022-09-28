NULS Hits Market Cap of $23.25 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $23.25 million and $2.44 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 120,491,140 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

