Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.93. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

