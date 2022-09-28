Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.93. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

