NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 20,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 688,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Specifically, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,774,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,935,067.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Stock Up 8.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $1,417,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $859,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $16,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Stories

