Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Critical Review

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ping Identity and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 12 2 0 2.14 Nutanix 0 4 7 0 2.64

Ping Identity currently has a consensus price target of $28.35, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $26.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $299.45 million 8.07 -$64.39 million ($1.25) -22.49 Nutanix $1.58 billion 2.92 -$797.54 million ($3.65) -5.65

This table compares Ping Identity and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ping Identity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ping Identity has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -34.24% -9.91% -6.53% Nutanix -50.45% N/A -19.11%

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners. The company's platform offers secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; access security; directory solution; dynamic authorization; risk management; identity verification; API intelligence; orchestration; and fraud detection. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions through a direct sales force. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution. It also offers Prism Pro; Nutanix Beam, a cloud governance; and Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade NFS and SMB files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Era, a database automation and database-as-a-service solution; and Nutanix Frame, a desktop-as-a-service product to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter. Further, it offers products support, and consulting and implementation services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

