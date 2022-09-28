Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 9.9%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,784,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $143,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.