Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 9.9%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,784,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
