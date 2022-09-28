Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 4%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 169,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvalent Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,737 shares of company stock worth $746,307 over the last three months. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

