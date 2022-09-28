NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

