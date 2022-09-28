NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.36.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.