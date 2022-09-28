NXM Market Cap Tops $290.19 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $290.19 million and $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $44.01 or 0.00225991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

