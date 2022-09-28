Nyzo (NYZO) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $329,151.79 and approximately $30,184.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,207,560 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

