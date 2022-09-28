Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.57 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.