Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.83 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.