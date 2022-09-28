Observer Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $36,583.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,682.00 or 0.99998210 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00056897 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00078647 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,627,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Telegram | YouTube | KakaoTalk | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.