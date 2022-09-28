ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in ObsEva by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.14 on Friday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

