Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Upgraded by TheStreet to B+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OFED stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.49. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 4.96%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
