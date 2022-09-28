Octopus Protocol (OPS) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $32,726.00 and $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,175 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

