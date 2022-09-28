Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $825,017.00

Odyssey (OCN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $825,017.00 and approximately $256,159.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big – aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big – aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It's a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction."

