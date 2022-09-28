Offshift (XFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72,851.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005079 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

