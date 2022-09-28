Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

