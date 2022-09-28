Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
