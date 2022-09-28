Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.55

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.55 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.95 ($0.60), with a volume of 130280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.30 ($0.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Old Mutual Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

About Old Mutual

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 775.11%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

