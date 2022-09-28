Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Cut to GBX 63

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.

Old Mutual Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 49.10 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 48.68 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.05.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

