Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Cut to GBX 63

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.
Old Mutual Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 49.10 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 48.68 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.05.
About Old Mutual
