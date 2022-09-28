Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

