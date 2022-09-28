OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $238.98 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $238.98 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00088194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00066899 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omisego.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

