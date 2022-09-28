Omni Tops One Day Trading Volume of $312.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00008363 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $909,395.34 and approximately $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00271790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017133 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004461 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,374 coins and its circulating supply is 563,058 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange."

