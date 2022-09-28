ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5 %

ON opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

