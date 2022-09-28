One Cash Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ONC)

One Cash (ONC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, One Cash has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One One Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. One Cash has a total market cap of $194,017.00 and approximately $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

One Cash Coin Profile

One Cash’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 1,531,947 coins. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling One Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash is an experimental project for the Basis protocol – a fork of BasisCash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy One Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

