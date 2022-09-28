One Share Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONS)

One Share (ONS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One One Share coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00009488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. One Share has a total market capitalization of $219,836.00 and approximately $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

One Share Profile

One Share’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. The official website for One Share is onecash.finance. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

One Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

