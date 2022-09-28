OneLedger 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,965.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. OneLedger has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $120,965.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger’s genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

