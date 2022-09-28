Onooks 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,479.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $61,479.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010944 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
