Ontology Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.78 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Ontology has a market cap of $223.06 million and $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.58 or 0.06862638 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00088497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

