Opacity (OPCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $23,796.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins. The official website for Opacity is www.opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

